Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 37.35 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £134.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. Duke Royalty has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.59). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

