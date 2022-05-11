Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($129.45) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($161.76) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £135.90 ($167.55) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £122.02 ($150.44).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of LON SPX opened at £108.85 ($134.20) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of £137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 34.22. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of £107.85 ($132.97) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($212.37).

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($151.65), for a total value of £656,943 ($809,940.82). Also, insider Jane Kingston purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £125 ($154.11) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($243,496.49).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.