Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

