Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

SAMG stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

