Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director James S. Andrasick Sells 1,180 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.10 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

