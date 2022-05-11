Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.
Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
