Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($12.98).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.32) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

SMS stock opened at GBX 797 ($9.83) on Wednesday. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 670 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,038 ($12.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 248.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 797.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 792.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($8.86), for a total value of £15,178.09 ($18,712.97).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

