Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,670 shares of company stock worth $1,544,581. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
About Smartsheet (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.