Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,670 shares of company stock worth $1,544,581. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

