Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 18th (NASDAQ:LITM)

Snow Lake Resources’ (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 18th. Snow Lake Resources had issued 3,200,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. After the end of Snow Lake Resources’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

LITM stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Snow Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,841,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

