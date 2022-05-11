SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of SWI stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.87. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 59.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,723,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $343,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
