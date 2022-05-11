SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.87. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 59.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,723,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $343,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

