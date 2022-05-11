Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) will report sales of $6.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 billion and the lowest is $6.38 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $23.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $24.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $27.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

