Sportradar Group (SRAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Sportradar Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SRAD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.