Sportradar Group (SRAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Sportradar Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several brokerages have commented on SRAD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.
Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.