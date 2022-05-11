Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00.
NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $145.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
