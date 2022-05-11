Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.