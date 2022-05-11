St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,709.40.

A number of research firms have commented on STJPF. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

