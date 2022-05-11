Standard Chartered (STAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered (LON: STAN):

5/6/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($7.89) to GBX 750 ($9.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.52) price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 620 ($7.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.14) to GBX 610 ($7.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

STAN opened at GBX 569.60 ($7.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 509.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($79,027.16). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.93), for a total value of £58,448 ($72,060.17). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,008 shares of company stock worth $23,893,186.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

