Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $138.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

