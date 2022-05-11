Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $691.07 Million

Brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) to report $691.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $699.90 million. Stepan posted sales of $595.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stepan by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

