StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIOC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biocept currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66. Biocept has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter worth about $421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biocept by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

