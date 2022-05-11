StockNews.com Downgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.14 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average is $193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

