StockNews.com Downgrades Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to Sell

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

VAL stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Valaris has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.38. Valaris had a negative net margin of 291.76% and a negative return on equity of 344.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth $260,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Valaris by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Valaris by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,585 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

