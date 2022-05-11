StockNews.com Downgrades Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to Sell

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
VAL stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Valaris has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.38. Valaris had a negative net margin of 291.76% and a negative return on equity of 344.10%.
About Valaris (Get Rating)
Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
