StockNews.com Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Sell

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,811.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,177.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,963.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,175.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,143.42 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

