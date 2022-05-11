StockNews.com Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Sell

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

