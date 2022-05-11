StockNews.com Upgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to “Hold”

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Joint by 131.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Joint by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Joint by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.