Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.35%.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

