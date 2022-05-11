Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

