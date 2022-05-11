Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 4.31. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,567,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,839,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 29,300 shares of company stock worth $146,500 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 56.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 133,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

