Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will post $16.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $45.72 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $28.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $50.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $109.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.30 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%.

STRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

STRO opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $250.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

