Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood Sells 196 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
