Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood Sells 196 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

