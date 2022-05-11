Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Dean Warren Butler Sells 1,126 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Synaptics stock opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average of $223.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.