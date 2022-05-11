Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock opened at $270.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.74. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

