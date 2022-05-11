Synopsys (SNPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synopsys stock opened at $270.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.19 and a 200-day moving average of $322.74. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,541,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,554,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

