Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,282,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

