Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Kristie Burns Sells 999 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) VP Kristie Burns sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $13,026.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $57.64.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
