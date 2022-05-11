Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CEO John F. Sheridan Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,054.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

