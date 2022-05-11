Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller Acquires 2,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,095,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

