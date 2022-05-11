Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

TNDM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.55.

Shares of TNDM opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 8,153 shares valued at $870,264. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

