Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
TNDM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.55.
Shares of TNDM opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93.
In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 8,153 shares valued at $870,264. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
