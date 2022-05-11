Target (TGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Target to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGT opened at $219.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Target by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

