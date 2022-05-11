TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) versus Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Financial Analysis

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TC Bancshares and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TC Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 16.08% 4.16% 0.69% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 17.18% 3.95% 0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Bancshares and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.16 $2.64 million N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.75 million 4.58 $1.82 million $0.25 28.40

TC Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities. It operates through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

