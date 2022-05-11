TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.20.

NYSE TEL opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

