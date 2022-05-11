Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

TFX opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.56. Teleflex has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

