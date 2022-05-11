Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the highest is $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of THC stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.32. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.
In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
