Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) CEO W Blake Baird Acquires 1,000 Shares

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 150,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

