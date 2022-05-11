The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 47,649 Shares

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,208,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,923.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AREN opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $234.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Arena Group stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,592,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,740,000. The Arena Group accounts for about 8.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 25.79% of The Arena Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AREN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Arena Group from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Arena Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About The Arena Group (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.