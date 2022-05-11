The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$92.72.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$80.91 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.84 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The stock has a market cap of C$97.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
See Also
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.