The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

