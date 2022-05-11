The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Marcus stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $457.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.66. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marcus by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marcus by 27.0% during the first quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 56,749 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Marcus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 624,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 28.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Marcus during the first quarter worth $453,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

