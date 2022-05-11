Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.86 Million

Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the lowest is $14.88 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $12.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $86.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.47 million to $99.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.33 million, with estimates ranging from $64.56 million to $123.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.