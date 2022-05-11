TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $822.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.