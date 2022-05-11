TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $822.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $24.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
