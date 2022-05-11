TJX Companies (TJX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect TJX Companies to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. TJX Companies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.58-0.61 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.580-$0.610 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TJX opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

