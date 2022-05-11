Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,759,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,446,115.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,342 shares of company stock worth $961,842.

Shares of TOU opened at C$68.63 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$28.02 and a 1-year high of C$74.50. The stock has a market cap of C$22.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.57.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 8.6099994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

